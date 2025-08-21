Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela will turn 70 tomorrow, August 22, and celebrations have already begun. The actor, along with his family, was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday morning (August 21) as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for his grand birthday bash.

Chiranjeevi was seen at the airport with his wife Surekha, greeting staff warmly before heading inside. A video of the star’s airport appearance has now gone viral on social media. Another clip also shows the actor patiently waiting for his granddaughter to join him, while his youngest daughter Sreeja was seen accompanying the family along with her elder daughter.

Meanwhile, ahead of his milestone birthday, Chiranjeevi shared an update about his highly-anticipated film Vishwambhara. In a video message, the megastar announced the teaser release time, much to the delight of his fans.

The film, directed by Vassishta and backed by UV Creations, was earlier expected to hit theatres this year. However, it has now been postponed to summer 2026. Mounted on a massive scale, the makers have promised no compromise on quality or creativity, with the production house reportedly sparing no expense to bring Vassishta’s vision to life.

With his birthday around the corner and a big film in the making, Chiranjeevi’s fans certainly have a lot to look forward to.