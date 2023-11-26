Watch: Crown Prince Hamdan leads over 2 lakh participants during Dubai Run 2023

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, led more than 226,000 participants in the fifth edition of Dubai Run, the world’s largest free fun run.

Taking to X, on Sunday, November 26, Hamdan expressed his gratitude to all those who turned out for the run.

Also Read Indian, Pakistani nationals held in Madinah for financial fraud

“Stay active! Keep running Dubai. #dubai30x30,” he added.

A big thank you to all 226,000 participants who joined Dubai Run!



Stay active! Keep running Dubai. #dubai30x30 pic.twitter.com/qCzlr4OcYR — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 26, 2023

Runners, joggers and walkers formed a sea of orange and followed Sheikh Hamdan, together with United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronauts Sultan Alneyadi and Hazzaa Almansoori on the 10 km route to show their shared passion for fitness.

شوفوا من يركض معانا اليوم في تحدي دبي 30×30!



Look who is running with us today at the Dubai fitness challenge 30×30! pic.twitter.com/IsekcNcG5y — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) November 26, 2023

The run started at 6:30 am and 5 km route, began near the Museum of the Future, traverses through Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera before concluding at Dubai Mall.

The 10 km route, also began near Museum of the Future, follows Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Water Canal, World Trade Centre, and ends at Al Mustaqbal Street.

Glimpse of Dubai Run 2023

The Dubai Run is the culmination of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, in which UAE citizens, residents and visitors are invited to take part in a 30-minute workout every day for 30 days.

In 2022, more than 193,000 runners, joggers, wheelchair-users and walkers participated in the event.