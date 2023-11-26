Indian, Pakistani nationals held in Madinah for financial fraud

They accused have carried out withdrawals exceeding 22 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 48,87,34,379), police said

Updated: 26th November 2023
Indian, Pakistani nationals arrested in Madinah for carrying out 146 financial frauds
Riyadh: The Criminal Investigation Department of the Madinah Police on Saturday, November 25, arrested two people for carrying out 146 financial frauds in Madinah.

The accused are residents of India and Pakistan. They used a residential apartment, equipped with devices and SIM cards, as a den to carry out financial frauds.

Both the accused used fake advertisements on social media networks in order to obtain the victims’ data, their bank accounts details, and pilfered their money.

The Kingdom reported 146 cases in its regions, with financial withdrawals exceeding 22 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 48,87,34,379), Madinah police said.

The accused were arrested and legal measures were taken against them, and referred to the Public Prosecution.

