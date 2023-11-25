Saudi sets minimum age limit to obtain domestic workers visa

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 7:31 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: X)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set a minimum age limit of 24 years for unmarried Saudis to obtain visas for hiring domestic workers from overseas.

The rules were announced by the Musaned platform, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD).

According to new rules, Saudis, citizens of Gulf nationals, displaced tribes, the wife of the citizen, the mother of the citizen, and holders of premium residency, are allowed to issue domestic worker visas according to financial capacity.

The financial capacity rules dictate that the minimum salary for issuing a first visa is 40,000 Saudi Riyals (SR).

The domestic worker visa eligibility can be verified before submitting an application through Musaned platform.

The MHRSD has launched the Musaned platform, a website for household services and home employment programs, aiming to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom, improve recruitment processes, resolve disputes, and protect worker and employer rights.

Tags
