Find least crowded days for best Umrah experience

Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said Makkah has been witnessing amazing atmosphere these days

Published: 25th November 2023 4:06 pm IST
Find out the best time, least crowded days to perform Umrah
Riyadh: As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the Makkah region, has been witnessing rainfall along with thunderstorms, the Minister of Haj and Umrah has announced the best time to perform Umrah and the least crowded days.

Taking to X, on Friday, November 24, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said Makkah has been witnessing amazing atmosphere these days.

He said that the best time to perform Umrah is from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, and in the evening from 11 pm to 2 am.

He added, “The least crowded days are Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.”

The minister’s announcement coincides with the Grand Mosque in Makkah experiencing a significant surge in Umrah performers from around the world.

The Kingdom expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to the holiest site in Islam Makkah. It can be performed at any time of the year and is distinct from the Haj, which takes place once annually.

