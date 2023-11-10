UAE: Demand for Umrah rises as travel to Saudi Arabia eases

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is experiencing a significant increase in Umrah demand due to the ease of travel to Saudi Arabia through e-visas and affordable packages.

Due to the surge in Umrah pilgrimage demand, tour companies in the UAE have come up with cost-effective packages to assist individuals, families, couples and colleagues in their spiritual journey.

Also Read UAE: Indian expat arrested for defrauding Haj applicants for millions

The packages offered include either an Umrah Visa, a one-year Umrah e-visa, or without a visa.

The Umrah packages start at Dirhams 599 (Rs 13,624) per person for 10 days with travel by bus.

Photo: Screengrab/DoJoin App

The starting price for a flight package is Dirhams 2,000 (Rs 45,415) which varies depending on the type of flight ticket, Shihab Parwad, Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism told Khaleej Times.

In this hallowed land, they arrive as strangers, but their hearts entwine, and through Allah's grace, they emerge as brethren.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/mL1a9IeCHu — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) November 8, 2023

Umrah is a pilgrimage to the holiest site in Islam Makkah. It can be performed at any time of the year and is distinct from the Haj, which takes place once annually.

People also visit Madinah on their trip to Makkah to pay their respects for

Pre-Umrah recommended practices

If you are embarking on an Umrah, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued certain recommended practices to include in your routine

Opt for light and nutritious meals

Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of fluids

Take a bath before heading to the Grand Mosque.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to increase 30 million pilgrims annually by 2030

In the days, leading up to Umrah, incorporate walking into your routine

Ensure you take your medications according to schedule

Moisturize areas that may experience friction due to excess weight to prevent discomfort