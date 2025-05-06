Ahead of Miss World 2025 contest, Hyderabad police ban drones in 10 areas

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to see the 72nd Miss World 2025 contest from May 10 to 31 and in view of it, police have banned drones in 10 areas of the city.

The ban was imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

Ban applies up to 3 km radius, says Hyderabad police

As per the order issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft will be allowed in the following areas:

Charminar and Laad Bazaar

Chowmahalla Palace, Khilwat and Shalibanda

TGICCC Road Number 12, Banjara Hills

Telangana State Secretariat and Tank Bund

Raj Bhavan, Somajiguda Road

While the ban at Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Chowmahalla Palace, Khilwat, and Shalibanda will be applicable on May 13, at TGICCC, Telangana State Secretariat and Tank Bund, the restrictions will be in place on May 18.

At Raj Bhavan and Somajiguda Road, the ban will be applicable on June 2.

Miss World 2025 contest in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered police officials to tighten security in the hotels where foreign guests will be staying during the 72nd Miss World 2025 pageant scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31.

He told the police to have elaborate security arrangements around the Gachibowli stadium, Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Chowmahalla Palace and the Secretariat.

He held a high-level review meeting at Hyderabad’s Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) along with officials and ministers on the arrangements for the Miss World 2025 contest on Monday, May 5.

In view of the upcoming event, Hyderabad police have imposed restrictions in 10 areas of the city.