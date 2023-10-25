UAE: Indian expat arrested for defrauding Haj applicants for millions

Abu Dhabi: A 44-year-old Indian expatriate Shebin Rasheed, who runs the Sharjah-based travel agency, has been arrested for defrauding United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents on the pretext of Haj.

Nearly 150 UAE residents, who were hoping to embark on a Haj pilgrimage this year, were left devastated and heartbroken after travel agency, Baitul Ateeq, failed to fulfill its promise.

Pilgrims faced disappointment after being stranded at medical centers and authorities questioning the authenticity of their promised pilgrimage, despite investing time, money, and faith in the agency.

This came to light on June 28 after the Khaleej Times reported the plight of the residents.

It is reported that Baitul Ateeq has collected approximately 3 million dirham (Rs 6,79,05,238) from 150 UAE residents for the Haj pilgrimage.

Rasheed expressed regret and promised refunds, citing visa changes as the cause of the issue.

After months of waiting for refunds Haj applicants filed a police complaint against Rasheed, accusing him of ignoring their calls and messages, leading to his arrest.