UAE residents await Haj refunds after operator fails to deliver promised pilgrimage

Over a month has passed since Haj, and many UAE residents who booked pilgrimage packages through a Sharjah-based tour company have yet to travel or receive their money back.

According to a report by the Khaleej Times, nearly 150 UAE residents were left devastated after the travel agency named Baitul Ateeq failed to fulfill their commitments for Haj despite receiving full payments from the pilgrims.

Shebin Rasheed, representing Baitul Ateeq, apologised for the “inconvenience” caused by what he claimed was a “last-minute change in visa issuance” in response to the rising concerns.

He had given assurance to all those affected people that their money will be repaid as soon as possible.

According to Shebin, the travelers’ original rooms have been resold, and the funds from these resales will be available for repayment in the UAE soon.