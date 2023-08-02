Saudi FM reject attempts to desecrate Quran in call with Danish counterpart

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated the Kingdom’s total rejection of all attempts to desecrate the Holy Quran during a phone call with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday, August 1.

Prince Faisal called on Denmark to take “immediate measures to put an end to such extremist acts that provoke Muslims across the world.”

He also told the Danish FM that “extremists have exploited freedom of speech to fuel hatred,” adding that they do not only seek to criticize the religion of Islam but also provoke Muslim communities.

“The only ones who benefit from such acts are extremists,” Prince Faisal told Rasmussen.

🇸🇦📞🇩🇰 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives a phone call from the Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Where His Highness stressed the Kingdom's total rejection of all attempts to offend the Holy Qur’an. pic.twitter.com/LzrJ5mbukR — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Rasmussen expressed Denmark’s condemnation of attempts to desecrate the Quran, noting that Denmark had previously denounced such actions.

Sweden and Denmark have witnessed a series of protests in recent weeks, as copies of the Quran have been desecrated, sparking outrage in Muslim countries and demanding Nordic governments put an end to the desecration.

Once again a copy of the Holy Quran was desecrated in Denmark on Monday, July 31. The two countries said they were looking at ways to legally curb such acts in an effort to calm tensions.