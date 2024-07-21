Watch: Deputy governor of Makkah leads ceremonial washing of Kaaba

Makkah: The annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, was carried out after Fajr prayer on Sunday, July 21.

The ceremony was led by the deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He was received by Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Haj and Umrah and chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, along with Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque.

Prince Saud washed the Kaaba’s interior wall using a mixture of Zamzam water, rose water, and other perfumes. Then, he performed two units of Tawaf (circumambulation around the Kabaa).

On Sunday, July 7, the Kaaba was adorned with a new Kiswah – a black cloth embroidered with gold.

159 technicians from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa assisted in replacing the new Kiswah.