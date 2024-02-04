Watch: Did gas agency send water in LPG cylinder in Telangana?

In a video, he can be seen upturning the LPG cylinder, demonstrating water visibly pouring out.

Did gas agency send water in LPG cylinder in Telangana?
(Image: X)

A Telangana resident, Palle Shekhar of Kethireddypalli in Moinabad Mandal, made a claim that the Indane Gas Agency had sent a cylinder filled with water instead of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

According to him, he realized it when he attempted to ignite the stove for cooking but encountered difficulties. Upon closer inspection, Shekhar realized that the cylinder contained water instead of the expected gas.

In a video circulating on social media, the Telangana man Shekhar can be seen upturning the LPG cylinder, demonstrating water visibly pouring out.

He brought the matter to the attention of the gas agency located in the same Mandal. Subsequently, the agency took swift action and replaced the problematic cylinder with a new one.

