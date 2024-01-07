Watch: Did Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan disrespect McGrath’s female family members?

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan is once again in the headlines over a claim that he disrespected the female members of McGrath’s family.

The controversy erupted after a video of an incident went viral on social media.

Mohammad Rizwan refuses to shake hands

In the video, Mohammad Rizwan is seen declining to shake hands with female members of former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath’s family during the third Test in Australia.

Just shake hands with a little girl!

The test match was organized by the McGrath Foundation to spread awareness about breast cancer.

The foundation was set up after McGrath’s wife, Jane, passed away battling breast cancer in 2008. The foundation aims to have more nurses to support breast cancer patients.

After the video went viral on social media, some netizens claimed that Mohammad Rizwan disrespected the female family member of the former Australian pacer.

Although the cricketer did not shake hands with McGrath’s female family members, he refused them politely.

Australia move to top of World Test Championship points table

Meanwhile, Australia has moved to the top of the points table in the 2023-25 World Test Championship with their eight-wicket win over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, securing a 3-0 series sweep.

Australia, winners of the 2021-23 cycle, now lead the WTC table with 56.25 percentage points from eight Tests, overtaking India, who are ranked second with 54.16 percentage points.

In the third test, Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 runs in the first inning. However, it did not help Pakistan secure victory in the test match.