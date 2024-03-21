Watch: Dubai airport hosts iftar on runway this Ramzan

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, celebrated Ramzan by hosting first-ever iftar on its runway for airport employees from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Taking to X on Wednesday, March 20, DXB shared a video with the caption: “Connecting the world, from the runway to the #Iftar table. This #Ramadan marked a historic moment as we hosted the first-ever Iftar on an #airport runway, celebrating the happiness of fostering connections between diverse cultures over a traditional meal.”

In a video, DXB employees can be seen setting up an iftar table on the tarmac and placing traditional Ramzan treats like dates, fruits, sweets, refreshing beverages, and Arabic dishes.

Photo: DXB

The collaborative effort created a shared purpose for the special occasion, enhancing the overall experience.

The Iftar unfolded with the setting sun, transforming the elegantly arranged table into a welcoming space to connect, share stories, and forge bonds with colleagues from across the business.

Watch the video of first runway Iftar

Connecting the world, from the runway to the #Iftar table 🍽️

This #Ramadan marked a historic moment as we hosted the first-ever Iftar on an #airport runway, celebrating the happiness of fostering connections between diverse cultures over a traditional meal 🕌🌟#RamadanInDubai pic.twitter.com/knYhrHSA1a — DXB (@DXB) March 20, 2024

In a statement, Dubai Airports’ Chief Operating Officer, Majed Al Joker, praised the airside initiative for promoting inclusivity and cultural understanding, highlighting the joy of diverse employees celebrating Ramzan.

“By creating this inclusive event, we celebrate the values of empathy, compassion, and unity that resonate across all communities, fostering a stronger sense of camaraderie and mutual respect among our team members,” he added.

Dubai Airports’ intimate Iftar gathering showcases DXB’s commitment to creating unique, memorable travel experiences, demonstrating unity and inclusivity in its efforts to cater to all travelers.

In 2023, DXB welcomed 86.9 million passengers, connecting 262 destinations across 104 countries via 102 international carriers.

In 2024, The airport is expected to attract 88.8 million passengers, showcasing its continued growth and significance as a global aviation hub.