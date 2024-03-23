Watch: Elephants clash during Kerala’s temple festival in Thrissur

Their respective mahouts suffered minor injuries after getting thrown away.

Updated: 23rd March 2024 3:50 pm IST
Two temple elephants clashed one another at a temple festival in Kerala's Thrissur district

A viral video has emerged from Kerala’s Thrissur district showing two elephants clashing during a temple festival on Friday. The festival was held at the Tharakkal temple.

The incident took place at around 10:30 pm during the concluding ceremony Upacharam Chollal. According to local reports, the elephant named Guruvayur Ravikrishnan went berserk, throwing his mahout.

The elephant then charged a fellow elephant named Puthupally Arjunan, causing panic among the devotees.

Puthupally Arjunan was chased for 1km by Guruvayur Ravikrishnan before the elephant squad brought them under control.

Their respective mahouts suffered minor injuries after getting thrown away. Officials say the situation is under control.

You can watch the video here.

