Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps, beats Delhi-based YouTuber brutally

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, has been booked for assaulting another content creator. The victim, Sagar Thakur, a Delhi-based YouTuber who goes by the channel name ‘Maxtern’, alleges that Elvish and his friends attacked him in a shopping mall in Gurugram’s Sector 53 area.

Elvish Yadav – Maxtern’s Fight Viral Video

A viral video of the incident has surfaced on social media, capturing the intense argument. Thakur claims that Yadav not only physically assaulted him but also ‘threatened to kill him’. According to Thakur, Yadav attempted to ‘break his spine’ during the fight. The viral footage has sparked outrage among fans and other content creators.

Social Media Rivalry

The roots of this fight started with a social media rivalry between the two YouTubers. While the exact reason remains unclear, it appears that tensions escalated, leading to the violent confrontation.

Legal Action Against Elvish Yadav

According to the latest reports, Gurugram police have taken note of the incident and registered an FIR against Elvish Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station

According to reports

FIR filed aagainst #ElvishYadav u/s IPC 147, 149, 323, 506 for assaulting sagar thakur #Maxtern — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 8, 2024

Maxtern’s statement

After the attack, Sagar Thakur shared a video on X addressing the incident.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

Thakur said he and Elvish have known each other since 2021. “In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed,” he said.

Thakur said Elvish asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a discussion. Yadav also sent him a location where they could meet. Wary of meeting him like this, the Delhi-based YouTuber asked Yadav to meet at a public place. The two appeared to meet at a garment shop where Yadav was filmed attacking Thakur.

This isn’t the first time Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in controversy. In November of the previous year, he faced legal trouble related to a case involving the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. The Noida police had filed an FIR against Elvish in connection with the incident. Recently, a video of the YouTuber slapping a man in a Jaipur restaurant too went viral.

Elvish Yadav’s Background

Elvish Yadav gained fame through his humorous skits, pranks, and relatable content on YouTube. His participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT boosted his popularity.