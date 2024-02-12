Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps a man in restaurant, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, found himself in the spotlight once again after a video of an altercation at a Jaipur restaurant surfaced online. The incident took place on Sunday night. The viral footage that was shared on X shows Elvish engaging in a heated dispute, ultimately leading to him slapping a man.

The video captured the involvement of police and commandos, indicating that the situation was under control.

Watch the viral video below.

Elvish Yadav’s Statement On Slap Controversy

In response to the incident, Elvish released an audio statement defending his actions, claiming that he slapped the man because of abusive remarks directed at him. “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either,” Elvish said in a video.

Elvish expressed no regrets for his actions, stating, “As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style.”

This isn’t the first time Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in controversy. In November of the previous year, he faced legal trouble related to a case involving the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. The Noida police had filed an FIR against Elvish in connection with the incident.