Watch: Families climb walls to help their wards cheat in Class 10 Haryana boards

A full-blown cheating was witnessed in Nuh district of Haryana where family members climbed walls to help their children, appearing for the Class 10 Haryana Board examination, cheat by passing chits.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms raising concerns about the education system in the state.

The incident took place at Chandravati School in Tauru on Wednesday, March 6.

Haryana Congress president Govind Singh Dostara tweeted saying, “Look at the spectacle of imitation under BJP rule! This is the condition of board exams in Nuh, Haryana, with what mouth the BJP people go around trumpeting!”

According to local reports, news of paper leakage spread like wildfire, enraging the family members who had accompanied their children to the examination centers. They are seen climbing huge walls with the help of ropes.

Block education officer Dharampal stated that cheating is not allowed in any form and strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also said that the board will seek police protection to avoid such situations in the future.

On March 2, a student was arrested for allegedly leaking the Urdu language question paper in the Haryana class 12 board examination. The incident was reported in Nuh district.

After a copy of the question paper of Urdu went viral on social media on Friday, the Haryana School Education Board cancelled the test.

Police said an FIR was registered against the student who leaked the paper, his relative Mushtaq, examination centre supervisor Anwar Hussain, Superintendent Ravindere Kumar and observer Vikram under relevant sections of the Haryana Public Examination Act, Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Nuh Sadar Police Station.