Watch: Fans flock to Apollo Hospital on Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl’s arrival

Hyderabad: The birth of a child is always a joyous occasion, and fans of Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, expressed their delight on social media as they welcomed their baby girl today, June 20. Soon after the news broke, hashtags like ‘#MegaPrincess‘ began trending on Twitter, showing the excitement and love of the fans.

Celebrations are in full swing near Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Hundreds of fans and hospital staff gathered outside to congratulate the couple as the news spread, and everyone appeared to be celebrating the couple’s success. Several videos and pictures are going viral on Twitter. Check them out below.

Festive Vibe at Apollo Hospital… Fans have come from different cities to welcome our #MegaPrincess ♥️🫅 @AlwaysRamCharan#RamCharanUpasanaBabyGirl ✨ pic.twitter.com/PTKHfkpZcq — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) June 20, 2023

Visuals from outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad where film star Chiranjeevi will arrive to meet his newborn granddaughter. Ram Charan and Upasana became parents to a baby girl earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Ks0tZ78dzu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana | Fans of actor Ram Charan and staff of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad celebrate and cut a cake as the actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcome a baby girl.



"The baby and mother are doing well," says a medical bulletin by the hospital. pic.twitter.com/dHZMjBCysb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Fans’ outpouring of love and well-wishes reflected Ram Charan and Upasana’s enormous popularity as they began this new chapter in their lives. Fans of the couple eagerly await sightings of their little bundle of joy, hoping to see her grow up in the loving arms of her adoring parents.

The arrival of this precious baby girl has undoubtedly brought Ram Charan and Upasana immense happiness and joy, and their fans have joined them in celebrating this special moment. May this new addition to their family provide them with endless love and precious memories for many years to come.