Watch: Farrhana Bhatt eats worms in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Mumbai: Television personality Farrhana Bhatt continues to surprise audiences with her fearless performances. After making headlines with her stint on Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana is now grabbing attention with her daring stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

In a new promo shared by Colors, Farrhana is seen taking on a particularly unsettling task that requires her to eat worms. The teaser shows her visibly nervous before the stunt, with Farrhana screaming, “Merse nahi hoga yeh.” However, she soon gathers the courage to take on the challenge and is seen eating the worm.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, the makers teased the upcoming episode with the caption, “Kya Farhana aur baaki khiladi iss stunt ko poora kar paayenge?”

The promo has already caught the attention of viewers, with Farrhana increasingly being described as the “dark horse” of the season for her unexpected and fearless performances across various stunts.

Fans can watch the full task in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 episodes on August 22 and 23 on Colors.

Meanwhile, according to leaked updates from the shooting sets, Farrhana has reportedly made it to the top 2 finalists of the stunt-based reality show, where she is said to be competing against Karan Wahi for the coveted winner’s title. The latest season was filmed in Cape Town in June.