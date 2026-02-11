Hyderabad: Fatima Sana Shaikh, who became well-known for her role in Dangal, is making headlines again. This time, it’s not about a movie, but about a daring moment that went viral. Fatima, recognized for her bold nature, captured everyone’s attention with a video of herself jumping off a cliff. In the video, she jumps into the water while wearing a black bikini, impressing her fans with her bravery.

Fatima Sana’s Cliff Jump Viral Video

Fatima shared this exciting moment from her vacation in Goa, where she stood on a rocky ledge in her bikini. She took almost 20 minutes to build up her courage before making the jump. Despite feeling nervous at first, Fatima ended up jumping five times into the water. Her adventurous spirit has inspired many of her fans, who are thrilled to see this fearless side of her.

Her Fearless Personality

Fatima is known for her strong roles in films like Thugs of Hindostan and Ludo, and her real-life personality is just as bold. She is admired for her confidence, and her recent cliff jump shows that she is not afraid to take risks.

Fans have taken to social media to praise her bravery, calling her an inspiration.

In addition to her viral moments, there are rumors that Fatima is dating actor Vijay Varma, although neither of them has confirmed it. The actress is working on several projects, and her fans are eager to see what she will do next in the film industry.