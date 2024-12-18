Watch: First flight since Assad’s ouster takes off from Damascus airport

Damascus: The first flight since the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took off on Wednesday, December 18, from Damascus International Airport to Aleppo.

At least 43 people including journalists were on board the Syrian Air Airbus plane.

Now the first flight takes off in liberated Syria

The flight is domestic from Damascus International Airport to Aleppo Airport

The civilian aircraft which departed from Damascus International Airport on Wednesday morning has landed in Aleppo International Airport, marking the resumption of domestic flights in Syria



🎥: Syrian media pic.twitter.com/zQ9tOZ4y57 — The New Region (@thenewregion) December 18, 2024

The airport was closed due to the swift collapse of the Syrian army and state institution, as rebel groups pushed on Damascus from various angles.

The resumption of flights comes as life gradually returns to normal in the capital, Damascus, with some schools and universities reopening.

Arab, Islamic, and European delegations are arriving in Damascus to hold diplomatic talks with the new transitional government, discuss the reopening of their embassies and resume relations.

Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began their surprise offensive into the country on November 27.

After 11 days of fighting, the rebels successfully seized control of Aleppo, Hama, and Homs, Syria’s second-largest cities.

On December 8, HTS-led rebels announced their entry into Damascus and the release of individuals from the extreme military prison, Sednayah.

Russian state news agencies later reported that Assad and his family had been granted asylum in Moscow.