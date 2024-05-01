Watch first song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 has been creating a lot of buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. The action-packed thriller directed by Sukumar, also known as Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Now, to elevate the excitement level even further, the makers have finally released the first song from the film.

Watch the song here:

Pushpa Pushpa – A Peppy Introduction to Pushpa Raj

As the title suggests, the song seems to be a peppy foot-tapping number that promises a larger-than-life introduction to Allu Arjun’s iconic character, Pushpa Raj. The song, composed by Chandra Bose and sung by Devi Sri Prasad, delves deeper into the persona of Pushpa Raj in the movie.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. The film features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year.