Watch: First video from Anant Ambani’s second pre-wedding bash

Mumbai: The Ambani pre-wedding celebrations continue to make headlines with their lavish parties and star-studded guest lists. After a grand bash earlier this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now hosting a luxurious cruise party in Europe ahead of their wedding on July 12.

Backstreet Boys perform at the Anant Ambani pre-wedding

A video is surfacing online that shows the popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for guests on the cruise. The video, shared by an Instagram page, shows Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson dressed in all-white outfits, singing their hit track “I Wanna Be With You.”

More About Ambani’s PreWedding Functions

The Ambanis have invited 800 A-list guests aboard a luxury cruise liner, which will sail from Palermo to Portofino over three days. The cruise will feature lavish events, including a masquerade ball and a Roman toga party. Guests will enjoy a variety of Indian, Italian, and French dishes during the celebration.

Bollywood Guest List

The Bollywood guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to captivate fans and media alike with their opulence and grandeur!