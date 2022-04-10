Watch: Fistfight between two pilgrims at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: A video clip of a fight between two pilgrims that broke out in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah on Thursday has gone viral on social media.

The video, that has been doing rounds on the internet shows one of the pilgrims attempting to punch the other while others tried to resolve the dispute between them, before the intervention of the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah security.

Watch the video here:

شهد المسجد الحرام في #مكة_المكرمة، أمس الخميس، حادثة شجار نتيجة تلاسن بين شخصين في المسعى، لم ينتج عنها إصابات، وفق ما أفاد الأمن العام السعودي عبر حسابه في "تويتر".#السعوديةpic.twitter.com/lUe9EZahu7 — Akhbar | أخبار الآن (@akhbar) April 8, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s special forces for Haj and Umrah security posted the statement on their official Twitter account that the quarrel didn’t result in injuries and legal measures were being taken against the two people.

The special forces called upon all to observe serenity and calm during the performance of Umrah and prayer in the two Holy Mosques.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kingdom announced that it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Haj pilgrimage.