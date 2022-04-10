Watch: Fistfight between two pilgrims at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 10th April 2022 2:22 pm IST
Watch: Fist fight between two pilgrims inside Makkah's Grand Mosque
Photo: Screengrab

Riyadh: A video clip of a fight between two pilgrims that broke out in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah on Thursday has gone viral on social media.

The video, that has been doing rounds on the internet shows one of the pilgrims attempting to punch the other while others tried to resolve the dispute between them, before the intervention of the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah security.

Watch the video here:

Saudi Arabia’s special forces for Haj and Umrah security posted the statement on their official Twitter account that the quarrel didn’t result in injuries and legal measures were being taken against the two people.

MS Education Academy

The special forces called upon all to observe serenity and calm during the performance of Umrah and prayer in the two Holy Mosques.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kingdom announced that it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button