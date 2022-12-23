Watch: Flash floods hit Makkah holy city, sweep away dozens of cars

Jeddah: Flash floods hit Saudi Arabia’s city of Makkah on Friday, causing severe damage, as cars were washed away and flights delayed.

Video footage circulated on social media of the flash floods shows cars being swept away by torrents of water while several main roads were closed.

Umrah pilgrims to Makkah were stunned by the unexpected thunderstorms and flooding.

Rain in Makkah Today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HahzzIrXcF — Naya Pakistan (@FahimSahmal422) December 23, 2022

The video footage from the Grand Mosque of Makkah showed rain pouring in on pilgrims and worshipers in the mosque’s courtyard.

Video footage, which was circulated widely on social media platforms, showed the pilgrims praying, raising their hands to supplicate to Allah.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque raised its readiness for the rains, as the presidency recruited more than 200 supervisors and observers, 4,000 workers, and more than 500 equipment to deal with the unexpected situation.

The courtyard, chapels, entrances and exits were also prepared after the rains, and efforts were intensified to remove the effects of the rains that fell. In order to preserve the safety of those who visit the Grand Mosque, so that they can perform their rituals with ease.

Here’s a video of the rain at the mosque

#فيديو 🎥

أمطار #الحرم_المكي 🌧️

اليوم الجمعة 29 جمادى الأولى 1444هـ pic.twitter.com/mQ8ZlwrvFz — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) December 23, 2022

The floods caused chaos. The police and civil defense were called to rescue the drivers and remove the stuck cars. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

To counter the floods, the emirate of Makkah Al-Mukarramah region announced the closure of the Makkah-Jeddah highway as a precaution; due to the heavy rains that caused the closure of several roads in Jeddah, including Al-Haramain Road, as well as some tunnels in the governorate.

🚨



سيول تاريخية و مشاهد لا توصف الأن أثر سحابه على #مكه 😳

#مكه_الان #جده_lلان



الله يحفظ الجميع ويعوضهم👇

– pic.twitter.com/4HNkH81W3d — خلف الدوسري (@kalafaldossry) December 23, 2022

عدسة "#واس" توثق مشاهد من الأمطار التي هطلت على المدينة المنورة اليوم الجمعة.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/vwColD8ZOQ — واس العام (@SPAregions) December 23, 2022

#الدفاع_المدني:

تواجد الفرق الميدانية للتعامل مع الحالة المطرية التي تشهدها منطقة مكة المكرمة. pic.twitter.com/EeqdLuaTVk — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) December 23, 2022

King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah asked passengers to call to confirm the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as some flights were expected to be cancelled due to the conditions.

Earlier in the day, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather warning for the holy city of Makkah.

Residents have been warned not to leave their homes unless necessary. “People should take care and not approach sites where rainwater accumulates to ensure their safety,” said the city’s Crisis and Disaster Management Center.

In November 2022, two people were killed in floods that swept the port city of Jeddah due to record levels of rain.