Watch Hamas fighters paraglide into Israel before attack

Moments after Hamas fighters stormed into Israel, video clips showing how the highly-trained fighter descending into Israeli territory using motorised paragliders started breaking the internet.

“It is like a scene from a video game. I have never seen anything like this in real life,” said a social media user.

On Saturday morning, October 7, a music festival was going on in the southern Israeli Kibbutz of Re’im near the occupied Gaza Strip when Hamas militants attacked. The partygoers were shocked as they saw the fighters landing and taking control of the area.

The aerial attack was one of the new strategic employed by the Hamas militant group to unleash fear among the administration of Israel. Following the attack launched by the Hamas resistance group, 600 people including dozens of Israeli soldiers have died so far. Later, in retaliation, Israeli jets bombarded Gaza city in which nearly 320 Palestinians have been killed.

Taking to X, founder and CEO of IBC Group, a London-based marketing consultation firm, Mario Nawfal, shared a training video of Hamas militants which was replicated during Saturday’s attack, calling it a marketing effort.

“A training video replicating today’s attacks, posted by Hamas as part of their marketing and recruitment efforts. You can see the same paragliding tactics in the video used today, showing how well prepared Hamas was (sic),” he wrote.

Since the Hamas attack began, the group has released several pictures and videos featuring militants taking Israeli military personnel as hostages.

