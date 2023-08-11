Watch: Haryana farmer leaders decides to counter communal violence

Days after the communal violence in Nuh district of Haryana, leaders of farmer bodies and khap panchayats decided to restore peace in the state.

In Hisar’s Baas Village, around 2,000 farmers from Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities gathered for the farmer panchayat. They made an announcement to counter the communal violence in the state.

Apart from taking a pledge not to participate in any type of caste or communal violence, they demanded action against those who promote hatred by uploading videos on social media.

#Farmers Convention in Hisar.

~We will not be a party to any riot based on religious or cast lines



~We will promote brotherhood



~#Mewat riots be investigated without any bias, people like Bittu Bajrangi, Monu Manesar, & others, who uploaded wrong videos should be booked

During the event, farmer leader Suresh Koth said, “Ye khade Mussalman, tok ke dikha do. Saari khapen jimmewar hain (The Muslims are here. No one can touch them. All the khaps are responsible for their protection).”

This event is of greater importance as recently, a few village panchayats have allegedly decided against the entry of members of the minority community into their villages.