Watch: Huge fight breaks out between Salman Khan and SRK fans

Mumbai: The excitement and enthusiasm among fans of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are extraordinary. Whenever these actors release a new movie, it becomes a grand celebration, transforming theaters into vibrant concert-like venues.

However, at times, the craziness of these fans can lead to Twitter wars igniting debates and discussions on social media platforms. Now, things have gone one step ahead and more wild. Recently, tensions between the two fandoms escalated, resulting in an alleged altercation at a theatre in Thane.

In the video shared by Metro Fights on Twitter, the supporters of Shah Rukh Khan can be seen at the theatre in attire resembling a King Khan’s Jawan bandage look, expressing their love to the Bollywood icon.

In an unfortunate incident, they were said to have torn down posters of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Tiger 3, which were displayed at the theater resulting in huge fights between the two fandoms. Police intervened and had to escort the fans away from the venue. Watch the video below.

Fight between Salman Khan fan and SRK fans over SRK fans came to Remove Tiger 3 Posters, Police interfered.#Jawan #JawanTsunami #Tiger3 #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/G22Bh2GfOC — Metro Fights (@MetroFights) September 19, 2023

Jawan hit the screens on September 7 and the Atlee’s directorial is doing wonders at the box office. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, on the other hand, is slated to release on Diwali in November.