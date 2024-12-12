Watch: Hundreds of stolen shoes found in thief’s house in Hyderabad

A man Shanker allegedly was sneaking into temples and houses at night and stealing shoes and slippers in Uppal.

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, scores of pairs of shoes were recovered from the house of a suspected thief at Uppal.

The residents of a colony at Uppal were apprehensive after finding that footwear from their houses and temples was regularly missing.

On Thursday, December 12, on suspicion they checked the house in the colony and to their surprise found scores of pairs of shoes of different sizes.

A man Shanker allegedly was sneaking into houses at night and stealing shoes and slippers.

Upon searching the thief’s house, they were shocked to discover hundreds of stolen shoes and slippers. The residents promptly handed the thief over to the police.

The wife of the thief was a few days ago caught for abusing a policeman in a drunken state. The video then also went viral.

