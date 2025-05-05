Watch: Hyderabad airport decked up to welcome Miss World 2025 contestants

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Miss World 2025 contest, Hyderabad is gearing up for the beauty pageant to be conducted from May 7-31.

Ahead of the arrival of contestants, the Hyderabad airport has been decked up to welcome them. 100 contestants from across the world are expected to participate in the pageant. The event is being conducted by the Telangana tourism department.

Flags of countries being represented at the pageant have been put up at the airport. A hoarding with “Telangana Welcomes Miss World 2025 ” slogan has also been erected.

Telangana DGP calls for foolproof security for Miss World pageant

On May 2, Telangana director general of police (DGP) instructed officials to implement foolproof security measures for the upcoming Miss World pageant, which is being hosted by the state government.

The event is scheduled to be conducted across Telangana with Hyderabad set to host the finale. In a special meeting held in Hyderabad, the DGP reviewed security preparations with senior police officials, an official release said.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting with police officials, emphasised that the Miss World events are being organised to enhance Telangana’s brand image globally and that comprehensive security measures must be implemented.

Jitender said contestants from about 120 countries are expected, and so far, confirmation has been received from 116 nations. He said over the span of a month, these contestants will tour various regions of the state in groups. The arrival of the guests has already begun from Friday.

As part of their schedule, the contestants will visit prominent tourist and heritage sites, including Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district, Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar, and destinations across Warangal, the release said.

The DGP said a centralized control system will be set up to coordinate security at these locations and events.

The Telangana police will ensure robust security for the 120 participating nations’ contestants and guests, showcasing their efficiency to the world, the top official said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADGP (Greyhounds and Octopus) M Stephen Raveendra, who is also the police nodal officer for Miss World, were among the officials, who attended the meeting.

The DGP interacted with the Warangal commissioner of police, superintendents of police of Mulugu, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar through video conference, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)