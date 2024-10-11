Watch: Hyderabad cop’s reaction after sitting inside Lamborghini

Hyderabad: In a heart warming gesture on the streets of Hyderabad, a traffic cop was invited to sit inside a Lamborghini.

The luxury car, which was initially stopped for a routine inspection, ended up providing the cop with a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity.

An entrepreneur Nishant Saboo took his Lamborghini out for a spin in Hyderabad when he was pulled over by a traffic cop for a routine check. However, after completing the formalities, Saboo, noticing the officer’s interest in the car, graciously offered him the chance to sit inside.

Also Read Indigo flight halted at Hyderabad Airport due to bomb threat email

The officer, clearly thrilled but humble, admitted that he had no idea how to get into such a high-end vehicle. He excitedly asked his colleague to capture the special moment on camera as he sat inside the Lamborghini, visibly delighted by the experience.

This heartwarming incident has since captured the attention of many on social media.