Indigo flight halted at Hyderabad Airport due to bomb threat email

Hyderabad: An Indigo flight was halted at Hyderabad Airport after authorities received a bomb threat email on Thursday.

The passengers were deplaned from the flight, which was en route from Coimbatore to Chennai via Hyderabad.

Security teams searched the plane for around six hours before declaring the email false.

As no explosives were found on the flight, it took off along with the passengers from Hyderabad for Chennai.

An investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the threat email.

New direct flights

Recently, Indigo Airlines expanded its network with the launch of new direct flights from Hyderabad Airport.

On September 28, 2024, the airline introduced direct flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj and Agra, further strengthening Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as a vital hub for domestic air travel.

The airline operates direct flights to six destinations: Agartala, Kanpur, Agra, Jammu, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

With these new routes, Indigo’s direct flights from Hyderabad provide seamless travel to important cultural, religious, and commercial hubs across India.