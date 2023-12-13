Watch: Hyderabad police commissioner Sreenivasa Reddy takes charge

Former Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has now been posted as the Director, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Hyderabad: Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, a 1994-batch IPS officer who previously served as Additional Director General of Police, Organizations and Legal, today took charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Yesterday, the General Administration Department appointed him as the city police commissioner and transferred other IPS officers.

The former city Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has now been posted as the Director, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

In addition to these changes, G. Sudheer Babu who served as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, has been transferred and appointed as the Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

Simultaneously, Avinash Mohanthy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) in Cyberabad, has been appointed as the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Due to these transfers, Devendra Singh Chauhan, IPS, and M. Stephen Raveendra, IPS, have been directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

