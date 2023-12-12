IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim appointed as secretary to Telangana CM

General Administration Department has also announced appointment of a new Hyderabad Police Commissioner and transfer of other IPS officers.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th December 2023 3:21 pm IST
IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim
IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim (Image: X)

Hyderabad: IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim has been appointed as the secretary to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy. Before taking on the role as the CM’s secretary, he served as the IGP, Multi Zone.

The General Administration Department has also announced the appointment of a new Hyderabad Police Commissioner and the transfer of other IPS officers.

Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, a 1994-batch IPS officer who previously served as the Additional Director General of Police, Organizations, and Legal, has been transferred and appointed as the City Police Commissioner.

The former City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has been posted as the Director of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

In addition to these changes, G. Sudheer Babu, who served as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, has been transferred and appointed as the Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

Simultaneously, Avinash Mohanthy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) in Cyberabad, has been appointed as the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Due to these transfers, IPS officers Devendra Singh Chauhan and M. Stephen Raveendra have been directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

