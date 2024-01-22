Watch: Hyderabad sees processions, rallies on occasion of Ram Temple inauguration

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently witnessing processions and rallies on the occasion of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

People are seen dancing and bursting crackers at various places in the city.

Ram Temple inauguration live screenings, rallies in Hyderabad

At many locations in Hyderabad, including Charminar and Nizam College grounds, live screenings of the Ram Temple inauguration took place.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, along with many political leaders and prominent Bollywood celebrities, participated in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

Earlier, the central government declared a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22 so that people in Hyderabad and other parts of India could watch the live broadcast of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The people in Hyderabad not only watched the live screening but also took out processions and rallies at various places in the city.

Screening of ‘Ram ke Naam’ in Hyderabad

On the other hand, police recently stopped the screening of the documentary ‘Ram ke Naam’ at a restaurant in Sainikpuri and registered a case against the organizers.

The documentary by Anand Patwardhan revolves around the events surrounding the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The case was registered based on a complaint by one Ruthvik, who alleged that the screening and the subsequent discussion by a few viewers of the documentary hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.