Hyderabad: People watch Ram Mandir inauguration live, burst crackers

Hyderabad: People are watching the live broadcast of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today at various places in Hyderabad. At Charminar, individuals were also seen bursting crackers.

Live screenings of the inauguration of Ram Mandir are arranged at various places, including Charminar and Nizam College grounds.

Also Read Hours before Ram Mandir inauguration, Subramanian Swamy targets PM Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi, along with many political leaders and prominent Bollywood celebrities, is participating in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

However, many opposition leaders have decided not to attend the inauguration.

Earlier, central government declared a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22 so that people of Hyderabad and other parts of India could watch the live broadcast of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.