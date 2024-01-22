Hours before Ram Mandir inauguration, Subramanian Swamy targets PM Modi

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy once again criticized PM Narendra Modi.

On his social media handle, Subramanian Swamy wrote, “Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade.”

PM Modi known for abandoning wife: Subramanian Swamy

Last month, Subramanian Swamy criticized PM Modi, alleging, “Modi is known for abandoning his wife.”

On his social media handle, Subramanian Swamy wrote, “How can we Ram bhakts allow Modi to join the performing of the Pran Prathishta Puja of the Ram Lala murti in Ayodhya, when Ram spent almost one and half decades, and waged a war, to rescue his wife Sita? Modi is instead known for abandoning his wife, and yet he will do the puja?”

Inauguration of Ram Mandir

While the BJP leader makes allegations, PM Modi and many political leaders, along with prominent Bollywood celebrities, are set to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today.

However, many opposition leaders have decided not to attend the inauguration.

In view of the inauguration, both central and many state governments have declared a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22.

PM Modi’s wife

According to the affidavit filed by PM Modi during the 2019 general election nomination filing, Jashodaben is his wife.

An India Today article published in 2014 quoted PM Modi’s elder brother Sombhai Modi revealing the details of the marriage.

Sombhai stated that the marriage was forced on the teenage Modi by his parents. Modi walked out of his marriage in response to an inner call to work for the nation soon after the marriage, Sombhai added.

Despite the clarification, many leaders from opposition parties blame PM Modi for abandoning his wife, with the latest accusation coming from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration.