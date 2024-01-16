Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses views

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed his views on the controversy that was triggered after four Shankaracharyas decided not to attend the January 22 event.

Speaking to India Today, he stated that the Ram Mandir belongs to all Hindus. He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaging in ‘religious politics.’

Days before the inauguration, the Telangana CM mentioned that he used to visit the Ram temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, and found no difference from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Revanth Reddy meets WEF president

On Monday, the Telangana CM met with World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende. He also had discussions with the organizers of the WEF and other dignitaries about investment opportunities in Telangana.

Later, Revanth Reddy met with Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Hassen.

The 54th Annual Conference of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland.

Ram Mandir inauguration

Preparations are in full swing across the country for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. People nationwide are contributing items.

Ahead of the occasion, many states, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, have declared January 22 as a ‘dry day.’

The Ram Mandir inauguration is just days away, scheduled for January 22. On this day, Ram Lalla will be installed in the temple.