Ram Mandir inauguration: January 22 declared as dry day by these states

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a few states declared the day as a “dry day.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that various programs have been organized by the Assam BJP to celebrate the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22, and the state will observe a dry day on this occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Excise Department issued directions for all liquor shops to remain closed on January 22.

The Excise Commissioner instructed all District Magistrates to ensure the closure of liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh on that day, citing the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A notice by the UP Excise Commissioner stated, “You are aware that on January 22, 2024, Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly.”

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22 on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the state will observe a ‘dry day’ to mark the ‘Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.