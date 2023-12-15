Imam-e-Haram to lay foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque: Report

The mosque will feature the world's largest Quran, measuring 21 feet in height and 36 feet in width.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th December 2023 12:11 pm IST
Ayodhya mosque
Ayodhya mosque (Image:X)

Imam-e-Haram is going to lay the foundation stone for the new Ayodhya mosque, recently named Masjid Mohammed Bin Abdullah.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The mosque, located 25 km from Ayodhya in Dhannipur, is being constructed on a plot allocated by the Uttar Pradesh Government following the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, as reported by TOI.

Biggest mosque in India

According to BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh, who chairs the Development Committee of Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah, it will be the largest mosque in India.

MS Education Academy

The mosque will feature the world’s largest Quran, measuring 21 feet in height and 36 feet in width. Symbolizing the five pillars of Islam, the mosque will boast five minarets.

Also Read
Shahi Idgah committee to move SC against Allahabad HC order

Facilities at Ayodhya mosque

The Ayodhya mosque complex will include a cancer hospital, schools, colleges, a library, museum, and a kitchen offering free food to visitors.

Also Read
Shahi Idgah mosque survey: Raja Singh slams Asaduddin Owaisi for remarks on verdict

Additionally, the wazu khana will have separate sections for men and women.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th December 2023 12:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button