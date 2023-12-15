Imam-e-Haram to lay foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque: Report

Imam-e-Haram is going to lay the foundation stone for the new Ayodhya mosque, recently named Masjid Mohammed Bin Abdullah.
The mosque, located 25 km from Ayodhya in Dhannipur, is being constructed on a plot allocated by the Uttar Pradesh Government following the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, as reported by TOI.
Biggest mosque in India
According to BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh, who chairs the Development Committee of Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah, it will be the largest mosque in India.
The mosque will feature the world’s largest Quran, measuring 21 feet in height and 36 feet in width. Symbolizing the five pillars of Islam, the mosque will boast five minarets.
Facilities at Ayodhya mosque
The Ayodhya mosque complex will include a cancer hospital, schools, colleges, a library, museum, and a kitchen offering free food to visitors.
Additionally, the wazu khana will have separate sections for men and women.