Shahi Idgah mosque survey: Raja Singh slams Asaduddin Owaisi for remarks on verdict

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, welcomed the Allahabad High Court’s decision on Thursday to allow the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He also criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comments on the verdict.

On his X handle, he shared a video message and wrote, “Ayodhya to bas jhaankee hai. Kaashee aur mathura abhee baakee hai” (Ayodhya is just a glimpse. Kashi and Mathura are still left).

अयोध्या तो बस झांकी है..

काशी और मथुरा अभी बाकी है..



Allahabad HC gives nod for survey of Shahi Idgah mosque

The statements Asaduddin Owaisi and Raja Singh came hours after the Allahabad High Court granted approval for a commission to inspect the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. On December 18, the court will decide the constitution of the panel to carry out the survey.

The decision, made by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, comes in response to an application filed by the deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and seven others.

In response to the High Court’s decision, Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his views on his social media handle, stating, “Allahabad HC has allowed the survey of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah masjid. After Babri Masjid judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation.”

Following these remarks, Raja Singh criticized Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi cannot stop survey, says Raja Singh

In a video shared on social media, Raja Singh questioned, “Why is Owaisi scared of the judgment?” and emphasized that Asaduddin Owaisi cannot halt the survey.

Meanwhile, the Shahi Idgah committee has decided to challenge the Allahabad High Court’s order by moving the Supreme Court.

Secretary of the Shahi Idgah Masjid Management Committee and advocate Tanveer Ahmed, in a statement issued late on Thursday night, said that the committee will challenge the High Court’s decision in the apex court.