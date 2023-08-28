Watch: Hyderabad woman becomes emotional after seeing ACP – Here’s why

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman identified as Kavitha became emotional after seeing the ACP of Mahankali Division, Bandari Ravinder, on Sunday. The woman ran and hugged the cop who was on duty.

In a video of the incident circulating on social media, the woman can be seen breaking down upon seeing the police officer.

Later, it was revealed that Kavitha, who is currently in her early 50s, was helped by Ravinder a few years ago when he was posted as SHO at Tappachabutra.

In 2014, when the police officer learned that the woman, a resident of Karwan, Hyderabad, was suffering from a stomach-related ailment, he not only got her admitted to a private hospital but also paid her medical expenses.

Yesterday, while Kavitha was traveling on an RTC bus, she saw him on bandobast duty, and she stopped the bus and ran over to him.

Recalling the assistance provided by the police officer, the woman said that she is alive today because of the help she received from him. She also wished him success in his career.