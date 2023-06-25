Watch: Hyderabad woman imprisoned in Oman returns home, reunites with family

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad, Tanveer Unnisa, who was imprisoned in Oman for not paying the penalty amount, has finally returned home and reunited with her family.

It became possible due to the efforts of the MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan, the struggle by the Indian embassy in Oman, and the support of organizations like Deccani Wing.

The ordeal began in 2021 when Tanveer Unnisa, a resident of Tadbun, Bahadurpura, was approached by an agent with a good job offer in Oman. Eager to secure a better future, she accepted the opportunity and reached Muscat on October 7.

Tanveer Unnisa of Hyd who was in Muscat Jail since last one year as she could not pay 1577 OMR has been rescued and reached Hyd safely, thanked @DrSJaishankar, @Indemb_Muscat & Deccani Wings for rescuing her, The Embassy paid 1000 OMR and DW paid 600 OMR.https://t.co/MH6E56hckM — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 23, 2023

After working for seven months at her employer’s house, Tanveer’s health began to deteriorate under the burden of heavy household chores.

When she made the difficult decision to return home, her employer demanded a hefty sum of Rs 3 lakh, which he claimed was spent on bringing her to Oman for employment.

To seek help, she approached the Indian embassy in Oman where she stayed for a few months. Later, based on her employer’s complaint, she was arrested and presented before the court.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court imposed a fine of 1577 Omani Riyal. As Tanveer was unable to pay it, she landed in jail.

The turning point in Tanveer’s distressing journey came when MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan took up her case with the relevant authorities. The Indian embassy in Muscat stepped in and contributed 1000 Omani Riyal towards the fine, while the Deccani Wing arranged the remaining amount.

After the payment of the penalty amount, Tanveer was released from jail and returned to Hyderabad last week.