Watch: Hyderabad Youth Congress leaders attempt to stop KTR’s convoy

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 4:08 pm IST
Watch: Hyderabad Youth Congress leaders attempt to stop KTR's convoy
Hyderabad Youth Congress leaders attempt to stop KTR's convoy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Congress workers attempted to stop the convoy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in Amberpet, on Tuesday, February 27.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Congress workers protested against KTR by holding placards and raising slogans of “KTR go back”.

The minister’s security officials stepped out of the vehicles and attempted to push back the protesting congress workers. However, they were outnumbered initially.

MS Education Academy

As more officials stepped down the vehicles, they managed to hold back the protestors and the convoy was able to pass.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 4:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button