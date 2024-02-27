Watch: Hyderabad Youth Congress leaders attempt to stop KTR’s convoy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Congress workers attempted to stop the convoy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in Amberpet, on Tuesday, February 27.

The Congress workers protested against KTR by holding placards and raising slogans of “KTR go back”.

The minister’s security officials stepped out of the vehicles and attempted to push back the protesting congress workers. However, they were outnumbered initially.

As more officials stepped down the vehicles, they managed to hold back the protestors and the convoy was able to pass.