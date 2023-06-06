Watch: Hyderabadi Marfa takes New York Times Square by storm

Hyderabad has undoubtedly managed to create a global footprint, thanks to its vibrant traditions and flavorful cuisine. Hyderabadis, scattered across the globe, hold a deep affection for their city. Be it the lip-smacking biryani or the Dakhni slang, they rejoice whenever a piece of their culture finds its way into foreign lands and just cherish any glimpse of home.

And now, a video capturing the essence of Hyderabad is making waves on Instagram, showcasing the infectious beats of ‘Hyderabadi Marfa’ echoing through the bustling streets of New York Times Square. The video that is going crazy viral on social media captured a group of people (seems like they are Hyderabadis) swaying and grooving to the rhythmic sounds of Marfa.

“Marfa is a traditional form of music and dance native to Hyderabad, typically performed during celebrations and processions. It is known for its lively beats and infectious energy.” Know more about it in the below article.

For Hyderabadis, the sight of their beloved Marfa resonating in one of the busiest and most iconic spots in the world brought a rush of emotions.

One user commented, “Aittt kya baat hai. Apna Marfa New York bhi pahunch gaya.”

“Mai rahta to marfe par pure New York ko aag laga deta tha,” commented another Hyderabadi.

“Kirraak”, “Maut daal diye,” read other comments.