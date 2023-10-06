Watch: Hyderabadi or Karachi Biryani? Wasim Akram shares preference

The Hyderabadi biryani has been in the news since the Pakistan cricket team arrived in the city for the ICC World Cup 2023. Earlier, they revealed their preferences, and now, former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has shared his top choice.

In a video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Wasim Akram compared Hyderabadi and Karachi biryanis and stated that the biryani made in Telangana’s capital is dry and more like ‘Pulao.’ He further declared that Karachi biryani is the best in the world.

Pakistan cricketers have varying preferences when it comes to biryani

Previously, the Pakistan cricket team had shared their preferences. Except for Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam, the other cricketers believe that Hyderabadi biryani is tastier than the one from their hometown of Karachi.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq mentioned that both are delicious and one cannot be rated higher than the other. Babar added that Hyderabadi biryani is a bit spicier. However, pacer Hasan Ali and other cricketers rated Hyderabadi biryani higher than Karachi biryani.

Pakistan cricket team enjoys Hyderabadi biryani

The Pakistan cricket team is enjoying Hyderabadi biryani during their stay in India. Since beef is not available to all 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan will rely on chicken, mutton, and fish for their daily protein intake. The team’s diet chart includes grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, the hugely popular butter chicken, and grilled fish.

Hours after arriving in Hyderabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s media manager posted a photo of the Hyderabadi Biryani and said, “First things first… lived up to the hype.”

First things first … lived up to the hype! pic.twitter.com/vmBuKjitaB — Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (@ahsannagi) September 27, 2023

Recently, the Pakistan cricket team was seen enjoying dinner at the ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad.

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shows Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and others, amidst tight security in the city.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

In the video, the team can also be seen admiring the painting of the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan at the ‘Jewel of Nizam.’