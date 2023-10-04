Watch: Do Pakistan cricketers prefer Hyderabad biryani over Karachi’s?

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team, currently in Hyderabad, has been seen enjoying biryani on multiple occasions. After tasting Hyderabad biryani, they compared it with Karachi biryani.

Except for Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam, the other cricketers feel that Hyderabad biryani is better than the one from back home in Karachi.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq said that both are delicious, and one cannot be rated higher than the other. Babar further mentioned that Hyderabadi biryani is a bit spicier. However, pacer Hasan Ali and other cricketers rated Hyderabadi biryani higher than Karachi biryani.

With beef not available to all the 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan will rely on chicken, mutton and fish for their daily protein intake. The team’s diet chart includes grilled lamp chops, mutton curry, the hugely popular butter chicken and grilled fish.

Hours after landing in Hyderabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s media manager posted a photo of the Hyderabad Biryani and said ”First things first…lived up to the hype.”

Recently, the Pakistan cricket team was spotted enjoying dinner at the ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad.

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shows Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and others, amidst tight security in the city.

In the video, the team can also be seen admiring the painting of the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan at the ‘Jewel of Nizam.’

ICC World Cup matches in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Pakistan is scheduled to play two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023. The first match is set against the Netherlands on October 6, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on October 10.

Subsequently, the team will travel to Ahmedabad for a match against India, scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.