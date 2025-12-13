Watch: ‘I will marry Ayaan’, confesses Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 may be over, but the spotlight on its contestants continues to shine bright. One of the most talked-about names this season has been Farrhana Bhatt. While she narrowly missed lifting the trophy, Farrhana won millions of hearts with her fierce gameplay and strong presence, eventually walking away as the runner-up.

Ever since stepping out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Farrhana has been busy with back-to-back interviews, many of which are now going viral for her candid and fun statements. In one such recent media interaction, the actress surprised everyone when she jokingly said that she would “marry” Ayaan Lal, the son of her former co-contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

Why Did Farrhana Bhatt Say This?

For the unversed, Farrhana and Ayaan had a sweet moment inside the Bigg Boss house, after which fans began trending the hashtag #Fayaan. Viewers had often noticed Ayaan’s soft corner for Farrhana in several interviews, but the latest viral video has left fans feeling that the affection might just be mutual.

During a post-Bigg Boss interview, Farrhana was asked a fun rapid-fire question about whom she would choose to befriend, date, or marry, given the options of Baseer Ali, Ayaan, and Abhishek Bajaj. Without hesitation, she replied that she would like to date Baseer Ali, remain friends with Abhishek Bajaj, and marry Ayaan. Interestingly, Farrhana blushed while taking Ayaan’s name, something fans were quick to notice.

Fans React

While many fans loved Farrhana’s response, others were left surprised, especially those rooting for her pairing with Abhishek. Social media reactions poured in, with one user commenting, “Shaadi kar lo Ayaan se,” while another teased her by writing, “Lagta hai Kunickaa Sadanand ki bahu ban kar hi maanogi.”

Meanwhile, with her popularity soaring post Bigg Boss 19, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what Farrhana Bhatt has in store next on the professional front.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2025 2:38 pm IST

