Watch: Indian cricketers’ affection towards Pakistan women’s skipper Maroof’s baby

The Indian Women’s Cricket not just beat their opponent Pakistan on-field by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday, but also won many hearts off-field.

A video that surfaced and has been doing rounds on Twitter shows players of the Indian cricket team playing with and entertaining the infant of the Pakistani team’s captain Bismah Maroof while she holds the baby in her arms, gently stroking her.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared the awe-inspiring video saying, “In this atmosphere of war and border tensions, a message of peace and hope. Always knew women were wiser.”

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had a sweet message for the infant that said, “Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan.”

Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22



📸 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

Pakistan captain @maroof_bismah arriving at the ground earlier today for the #INDvPAK clash with her 6 month old. What a splendid, powerful image. Mothers always hustle! #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/CZnm2G4qO2 — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) March 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, Maroof was seen arriving with her daughter for the match against India.

Indian captain Mithali Raja won the toss and decided to bat first. The team scored 244/7. India then dismissed Pakistan for 137 in 43 overs with bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking four wickets for 31 runs. India will next play New Zealand on Thursday while Pakistan will play Australia on Tuesday.

In this atmosphere of war and border tensions, a message of peace and hope. Always knew women were wiser. pic.twitter.com/LqoUMezYgq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 6, 2022

Cricket Pakistan also tweeted saying, “Fatima- a delight for everyone at Pakistan’s World Cup opener against India.”

Fatima – a delight for everyone at Pakistan's World Cup opener against India ❤️



Read more: https://t.co/Ap1KaUU3NB#PAKvIND #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/eQtsZaXECa — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 6, 2022

The video has generated a wide range of positive remarks from all over the world.

Nothing more than this picture can give the lesson of true spirit of sportsmanship & the real bond of love & respect between the people of two country💚💙#Peace🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️#PakIND🤝🏻💚💙@ICC @TheRealPCB @BCCI https://t.co/r3kTlKvdMM — Hamza Mahmood Khan (@im_HMKhan) March 7, 2022

This will warm your heart in beautiful ways: India’s cricket team spending time with the baby daughter of Pakistan team’s captain Bismah Maroof after their World Cup match.



V @ghulamabbasshah pic.twitter.com/pg9WpxmBaY — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) March 6, 2022

Smriti Mandhana has a message for Pakistan's Bismah Maroof.



This is what makes women's sport even more special ❤️#INDvPAK #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ZRuKm6KGtO — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 7, 2022

When lil' Fatima grows up, she will be shown this picture and the one when entering the ground, and hopefully she will be told that she lit up so many phone-screens and faces across the border, and the world too#CWC22 https://t.co/W3XafEnSzv — Shirshendu Roy (@Shirsh9) March 7, 2022

by theway this not anti nationalism #Hindutva #BJP this is just a statment that we sre humans https://t.co/il7Cm51GYe — chandan (@chandan59033124) March 6, 2022

This is my India.



Members of the #Indian team can be seen blessing the daughter of Bismah Maroof, skipper of the #Pakistan Women's Cricket Team.



Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of #Cricket from India & Pakistan, said ICC.



#INDvPAK#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/gTxyGofGHs — Saleem Sarang (@Sarangsspeaks) March 7, 2022

Most beautiful Video Of The Day In Women Cricket World Cup ❤

Indian Women Team Players enjoying With Bismah Maroof's Daughter Fatima pic.twitter.com/ITCpbdmQwE — Rather Tawseef (@RatherTawseef3) March 7, 2022