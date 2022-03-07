Watch: Indian cricketers’ affection towards Pakistan women’s skipper Maroof’s baby

The Indian Women’s Cricket not just beat their opponent Pakistan on-field by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday, but also won many hearts off-field.
A video that surfaced and has been doing rounds on Twitter shows players of the Indian cricket team playing with and entertaining the infant of the Pakistani team’s captain Bismah Maroof while she holds the baby in her arms, gently stroking her.
Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared the awe-inspiring video saying, “In this atmosphere of war and border tensions, a message of peace and hope. Always knew women were wiser.”
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had a sweet message for the infant that said, “Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan.”
Earlier in the day, Maroof was seen arriving with her daughter for the match against India.
Indian captain Mithali Raja won the toss and decided to bat first. The team scored 244/7. India then dismissed Pakistan for 137 in 43 overs with bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking four wickets for 31 runs. India will next play New Zealand on Thursday while Pakistan will play Australia on Tuesday.
Cricket Pakistan also tweeted saying, “Fatima- a delight for everyone at Pakistan’s World Cup opener against India.”
